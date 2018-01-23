PHOTOS Show Free Syrian Army Fighters in Afrin Amid Turkish Operation

On Sunday, the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army started a military advance in the territory of the Kurdish-populated Syrian city of Afrin.
The Free Syrian Army is one of the largest armed militant groups in Syria, leading an armed struggle against the government of Syria. The creation of the Free Syrian Army was announced on July 29, 2011. As of June 2013, it consisted of about 80,000 soldiers.
- FSA fighters in Afrin, Syria© Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
