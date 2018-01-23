PHOTOS Show Free Syrian Army Fighters in Afrin Amid Turkish Operation

Free Syrian Army is one of the largest armed militant groups in Syria that is participating in Turkey's olive branch operation against Kurdish armed formations in the Arab republic's city of Afrin. The photos show its fighters in Afrin in the first days of the campaign.

On Sunday, the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army started a military advance in the territory of the Kurdish-populated Syrian city of Afrin.

The Free Syrian Army is one of the largest armed militant groups in Syria, leading an armed struggle against the government of Syria. The creation of the Free Syrian Army was announced on July 29, 2011. As of June 2013, it consisted of about 80,000 soldiers.