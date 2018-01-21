Iran Calls for End of Turkish Offensive in Syria, as It May Help "Terrorists"

Iran has called on Turkey to end its offensive in Syria's Afrin as it may help terrorists in the region, state news agency IRNA reported Sunday.

"Iran hopes that this operation will be ended immediately to prevent a deepening of the crisis in the border regions of Turkey and Syria. A continued crisis in Afrin may boost…terrorist groups in northern Syria," the agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying.

Earlier today, NTV broadcaster reported that Turkish tanks entered Syrian Afrin, backing the offensive of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) armed opposition group on the positions of Kurdish militia.

The announcement came a day after the Turkish General Staff had declared the launch of the operation dubbed Olive Branch against the Kurdish forces in Afrin. The operation started at 14:00 GMT and over 70 Turkish warplanes conducted airstrikes in seven districts of Afrin, where 108 targets out of 113 were destroyed. The military operation has already been condemned by Damascus with the Syrian Foreign Ministry calling the act a violation of Syrian sovereignty.