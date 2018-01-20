WATCH the Beginning of Turkey's Military Operation in Northern Syria

The footage allegedly shows Turkish warplanes bombing the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and PYD targets in the Syrian city of Afrin. The start of the operation, dubbed “Olive Branch,” was confirmed by the Turkish Armed Forces. According to the Anadolu news agency, aircraft hit a PYD observation post in Syria’s northern district of Afrin. Turkish F-16 jets have carried out strikes on six targets in Afrin, while the armed forces have launched artillery shelling from the Kilis province, bordering Syria, the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Turkey has been threatening to launch an offensive in Afrin since last week in response to the US decision to start training a new border security force comprising the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and led by the YPG, which Ankara regards as a terrorist group.