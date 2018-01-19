Ex Saudi Fin Min Previously Subject to Corruption Probe to Head Davos Delegation

Ibrahim al-Assaf, former Saudi Arabian finance minister was released last week, after almost three months of detention under an anti-corruption campaign in the country.

Saudi Arabia's former finance minister Ibrahim al-Assaf from 1996-2016 and a board member of the state oil company Saudi Aramco is slated to head the country's delegation to Davos, the Reuters news agency reported, citing its Saudi sources, after his detention in November during the anti-corruption investigation.

According to the report, the top official managed to keep his position as a minister and king's adviser, and has been cleared of all incriminations after attending a cabinet meeting that took place earlier this month.

The minister was reportedly detained during the anti-corruption crackdown, starting in November and resulting in the detention of about 200 high-ranking officials: princes, ministers and business leaders in the luxury Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh and $800 billion of frozen assets.

Among those arrested are billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, and other government ministers such as Minister of Economy and Planning Adel Fakeih.

As the report specifies, the high-ranking figures might keep their positions if they agree to cooperate with investigators, refusing money, allegedly involved in the corruption scheme.

