Libyan GNA Declares State of Emergency in Tripoli Over Clashes Near Airport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) declared a state of emergency in the country's capital of Tripoli on Monday over the deadly clashes at the Mitiga International Airport, according to the GNA's statement.

Earlier in the day, the clashes between the Special Deterrence Force and a militant group based in Tajoura neighborhood erupted near the Mitiga airport in Tripoli, claiming the lives of at least 11 people and injuring over 20, according to media reports.

#Libya- Fighting seems to have died down in #Tripoli after Bashir militia (Bogra) retreated to Tajoura. Still Rada (SDF/Kara) armed vehicles deployed in the streets pic.twitter.com/7qMDesEGbJ — Oded Berkowitz (@Oded121351) 15 января 2018 г.

​"We announce the state of emergency in Tripoli until the security personnel manage to end the clashes that are terrifying the residents around the Mitiga airport, " the statement read, as quoted by the Libyan Express media outlet.

Following the incident, the flights to and from Tripoli were halted and redirected to the International Misurata airport in the city of Misrata, according to the media outlet.

​Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war that resulted in the overturn of country’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, which is engaged in struggle against militants. At the same time, the UN-backed GNA, headed by Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.