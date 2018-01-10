Young and Broken: Syrian Boy Adjusts to Life Without Hands (VIDEO)

A young boy named Yahya lives in the city of Qatana, in Damascus province. Before the war, he and his friends were just like most other boys, they loved football.
One afternoon, however, changed everything for the young boy. Yahya was playing football with his friends, when terrorists launched a mortar shelling of their district.
It was a miracle that the boy survived, but to the boy’s horror, the doctors had to amputee both his hands.
Since then, every day Yahya learns to overcome his difficulties. This requires colossal patience and perseverance, and his parents and relatives help him in every possible way.
Today the boy can write legibly and draw using his feet.
Yahya’s case is one of many incidents that have resulted from acts of militants and their indiscriminate targeting of densely populated civilian areas with mortars and rockets, which often result in casualties and serious injuries such as losing limbs and becoming paralyzed.
The social and psychological problems associated with war are one of the most difficult problems faced by the Syrian government today. A large number of humanitarian cases need immediate and special attention, especially those related to the rehabilitation of children who were physically and psychologically affected.
Syria is now slowly trying to find its post-war bearing which, a war which has claimed the lives of over 400,000 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
With the elimination of the Daesh “caliphate”, the Syrian Army is continuing to advance against other Islamist militants, mainly situated in the north-western Idlib.
