Register
03:42 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (File)

    Kuwaiti Emir Calls for Gulf State Unity as Saudi, Qatar Freeze Continues

    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The emir of Kuwait has called for unity between the Gulf States in the face of deteriorating relations, arguing that the Arabian Peninsula will soon face “challenges” that cannot be overcome by individual states.

    Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who has ruled the tiny Gulf nation of Kuwait since 2006, spoke during the opening ceremony of the 38th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a trade bloc made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

    "We are all aware of the conditions around us… and of their deterioration that represent a serious challenge to us all," Sabah said. "The situation is compounded with the obstacles on our GCC forward-looking progress, and this demands that we cooperate, consult and meet at all levels. We cannot confront these challenges individually."

    "What we have in common is we will never be affected by a dispute," he said. "We see it as temporary, however long it takes."

    People sit on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo
    Four Arab States Ignore Kuwait's Proposals on Qatar Row Settlement - Doha

    The 38th GCC summit was notable for being the first time that Qatar joined the other Gulf states to discuss regional cooperation since relations drastically deteriorated between Qatar and the rest of the GCC in June 2017.

    In June 2017, the Saudis, along with Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt, cut diplomatic ties with Doha and instituted an economic blockade on charges that Qatar has acted as a state sponsor of terrorism. Doha has denied the charge.

    Qatar has held firm and refused to comply with Saudi conditions for lifting the blockade, such as the closing of Al-Jazeera and the cessation of diplomatic relations with Riyadh's eternal rival, Iran. Kuwait has remained neutral in the crisis, calling for dialogue and negotiation to end the dispute and acting as a mediator — but to little avail.

    Media
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Kuwait Files Cases Against Web Users Criticizing Qatar Blockade

    However, Sabah has not been dissuaded, despite the stalemate. The 23rd Arabian Football Gulf Cup was moved from Qatar to Kuwait after Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE threatened to pull out of the tournament if it was held in Qatar.

    During a speech to conclude the tourney, Sabah said he was happy to have had the opportunity to host an event that brought GCC countries closer together. He added that GCC leaders were responsible for cooperating to further the development of the region.

    "Your role as representatives of the citizens of the GCC states is vital, constructive and complementary to the role of the official bodies in our countries," he told the leaders of his fellow Arab monarchies. "Our people look forward with great hope to such meetings to fulfill their aspirations for stability, prosperity and development. What brings us together is far too important to be impacted negatively by a difference no matter how long it lasts."

    Related:

    Get Out and Stay Out: US Tells Kuwait to Kick Out North Korea Ambassador
    Eleven Saudi Princes Reportedly Charged Over Anti-Austerity Protest
    Yemen's Houthi Rebels Shoot Down Saudi Warplane Over Sanaa - Reports
    Qatar Plans to 'Banish' Drinkers to Desert During 2022 World Cup
    Turkey Dispatches Another Batch of Troops to Qatar Amid Gulf Crisis
    Tags:
    diplomacy, Qatar blockade, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Arabian Gulf, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok