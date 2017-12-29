Syrian Army Takes Control Over Strategic Settlement in Hama Province - Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian government forces have pushed terrorists from the strategically important Abu Dali settlement in Syria's western Hama province, a source told Sputnik Friday.

Abu Dali is located on the border between Hama and Idlib, and the militants were using the settlement as a distribution point on the supply route between the provinces.

"The Syrian army has regained control over the strategically important settlement of Abu Dali in the north-east of the Hama province," the source said.

According to the source, the fighting against the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terrorists (formerly known as Nusra Front) continues in Hama's north-east.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Electricity Ministry said that the Zara thermal power plant in Hama had been knocked out as a result of a shelling attack by militants.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups.