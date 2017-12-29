Syrian Army Takes Control Over Strategic Settlement in Hama Province - Source

Abu Dali is located on the border between Hama and Idlib, and the militants were using the settlement as a distribution point on the supply route between the provinces.
"The Syrian army has regained control over the strategically important settlement of Abu Dali in the north-east of the Hama province," the source said.
Earlier in the day, the Syrian Electricity Ministry said that the Zara thermal power plant in Hama had been knocked out as a result of a shelling attack by militants.
Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups.
