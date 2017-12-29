Over 50 Participants of Unauthorized Rally Reportedly Detained in Iran (VIDEOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran’s police have arrested a total of 52 people for participating in an unauthorized rally in the northeast city of Mashhad and for the destruction of the state property, local media reported on Friday, citing a police chief of the Razavi Khorasan province.

Those detained took part in the rally, which was not approved by the authorities, the Mehr news agency reported, citing the authorities.

READ MORE: Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Reveals Methods to Isolate US

On Thursday, thousands of Iranians in several cities across the country took to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living, as well as policies of President Hassan Rouhani, and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Breaking news-Thousands protest in Mashhad (second most populous city located in northeast #Iran), and other cities today, chanting “death to Rouhani”, “death to dictator” “forget about Syria, think about us.” They were protesting the rise in the living costs. pic.twitter.com/wprzRzZb3c — Shahin Gobadi (@gobadi) December 28, 2017

Thousands of people protest in #Iran ‘s second most populated city #Mashhad… in some protests people chanted “death to #Rouhani” & in others “death to dictator” #ايران pic.twitter.com/3Ub4va2DEL — Tara Kangarlou (@tarakangarlou) December 28, 2017

In Mashhad, the Iranian security forces used tear gas against the demonstrators, according to media reports.

#BREAKING: Iranian Police begins using teargas to disperse anti-Rouhani demonstration in the city of #Mashhad; Thousands of protesters chanting “death to Rouhani”, “death to dictator” “forget about Syria, think about us" pic.twitter.com/O3ZK0zyJ0E — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 28, 2017

The unemployment rate in Iran stands at 12.7 percent, according to the World Bank data.