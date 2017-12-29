Saudi-Led Coalition's Airstrikes in Yemen Kill Over 140 Civilians in 6 Days - UN

GENEVA (Sputnik) – The airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen have killed 143 civilians within six days, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told Sputnik.

According to the spokeswoman, 94 more were injured following the strikes.

The OHCHR spokeswoman added that as result of the actions of the Popular Committees linked to Houthi rebels, during this week, five people were killed and 17 were injured.

The clashes between the government forces of Yemen and Houthi rebels have continued since 2014. The confrontation escalated when a coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in 2015. In addition to air strikes, the coalition imposed a naval blockade of the country. Prompted by a high civilian death toll and widespread starvation, the UN and many nations have repeatedly called upon Saudi Arabia and its fellow coalition members to lift the blockade.

In November, tensions between the rebels and Saleh escalated. On December 4, shortly after reaffirming the end of his alliance with the Houthis, Saleh was killed by the Houthis.