Airstrikes Kill 68 Civilians in 1 Day in Yemen - UN Humanitarian Coordinator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – As many as 68 civilians were killed in one day in "escalated and indiscriminate attacks" in Yemen, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Jamie McGoldrick said Thursday.

"Initial reports from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) indicate that on 26 December, airstrikes on a crowded popular market in Al Hayma sub-district in Attazziah district, Taizz Governorate resulted in at least 54 civilians killed … Also on 26 December, an airstrike on a farm in Attohayta District, Al Hudaydah Governorate resulted in the killing of 14 people from the same family," the statement read.

According to McGoldrick, these victims are in addition to "84 civilian casualties reported in the last 10 days, including 41 people killed" throughout the country.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs added that all the parties to the conflict, including the Saudi-led coalition, showed disregard for human lives and the conflict resulted only in destruction and multiple deaths across Yemen.

"I remind all parties to the conflict, including the Saudi-led Coalition, of their obligations under International Humanitarian Law to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure and to always distinguish between civilian and military objects," the statement read.

The UN official added that the conflict had no military solution.

Since 2015, Yemen has been torn by a conflict between the government, headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, backed by army units loyal to Saleh. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.