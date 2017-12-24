Vessel With 13,000 Tonnes of Fuel Arrives in Yemeni Port of Al Hudaydah

The Bahia Danas vessel's arrival in Al Hudaydah was confirmed by a source in the Saudi-led coalition, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Millions remain in need of immediate aid, according to the United Nations.
On November 6, the Saudi-led coalition against the Houthi insurgent movement in Yemen said it was closing the country’s ground, air and sea ports after a ballistic missile was fired over Riyadh from Yemen.
