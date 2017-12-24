Vessel With 13,000 Tonnes of Fuel Arrives in Yemeni Port of Al Hudaydah

A vessel with more than 13,000 tonnes of fuel arrived on Saturday in the Yemeni port of Al Hudaydah, according to media reports. On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthi rebels in Yemen pledged to keep the port open for another 30 days to allow aid deliveries.

The Bahia Danas vessel's arrival in Al Hudaydah was confirmed by a source in the Saudi-led coalition, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

© AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed Number of Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Passes Threshold of One Mln - ICRC

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi Shia movement, also known as Ansar Allah.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Millions remain in need of immediate aid, according to the United Nations.

On November 6, the Saudi-led coalition against the Houthi insurgent movement in Yemen said it was closing the country’s ground, air and sea ports after a ballistic missile was fired over Riyadh from Yemen.