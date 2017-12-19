Register
19:16 GMT +319 December 2017
    Yemenis look at a building damaged during a police raid on a hideout of al-Qaida militants in Arhab region, north of Sanaa, Yemen. (File)

    Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes in Yemen Led to Over 110 Civilian Casualties - UN

    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Middle East
    0 01

    GENEVA (Sputnik) – As many as 115 civilians were killed and 83 people were injured after the Saudi-led coalition intensified its airstrikes in Yemen on December 6-16, Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said Tuesday.

    According to Colville, the strikes took place in Sanaa, Saada, Hudaydah and Taiz provinces.

    "We are deeply concerned at the recent surge in civilian casualties in Yemen as a result of intensified airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition, following the killing of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sana’a on 4 December … Our Office in Yemen verified that 136 civilians and non-combatants were killed and some 87 injured as a result of airstrikes in Sana’a, Sa’ada, Al Hudaydah and Taizz governorates in the period from 6 to 16 December," Colville said as quoted on the UN OHCHR website.

    The Saudi-led coalition has been participating in the Yemeni military conflict since March 2015 upon the request of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, fighting against the Houthi rebels, who previously allied with forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Intercepts Missile Fired by Houthis Toward Riyadh — Reports

    Since late November the conflict has further escalated after Saleh had cut ties with the Houthis forces and urged to start a "new page" with the Saudi-lead coalition forces. The move resulted in intensified clashes between the rebels and Saleh's forces, resulting in the Houthis' killing of the former Yemeni president.

    Amid the recent escalation of the years-long conflict, Yemeni authorities have urged humanitarian organizations to relocate their personnel to the temporary capital of Aden amid the agencies' recent decision to evacuate personnel from Sanaa that is currently controlled by the Houthi movement.

    READ MORE: Yemeni Authorities Urge Humanitarian Agencies to Work From Aden — Reports

