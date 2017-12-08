Register
05:17 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Front entrance of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates main building in Abu Dhabi

    Secretive Saudi Royal Revealed as New Owner of $450 Million da Vinci Painting

    © Photo: Wikipedia
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    201

    The identity of the new owner of Leonardo da Vinci’s mysterious masterpiece, “Salvator Mundi,” has finally been revealed: a Saudi Arabian prince.

    The owner of the world's most expensive painting to ever be sold on the auction, Da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi," has been revealed to be Saudi Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud.

    Little is known about Prince Bader, whose name only turns up on the website of a Saudi Arabian energy company, Energy Holdings International, which names Bader as "one of Saudi Arabia's youngest entrepreneurs." The description also noted that Bader has been "active" in real estate projects in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and the Middle East for over five years.

    A persons is seen 05 February 2006 at the entrance to the exhibition of Leonardo da Vinci, scientist and inventor, hosted in the old paper factory of Patras as part of the European Capital of Culture festivities for the year of 2006
    © AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Leonardo Da Vinci Painting of Christ Sells for Historic $450Mln
    According to International Business Times, Bader keeps a very low profile. He belongs to a remote branch of a royal family and he has never been known to be an art collector. He has never been in spotlight for some vast financial resources, either. IBT cites a report by the New York Times that highlights that Bader only published his identity at the very last moment.

    "The prince maintained such a low-key figure that the members of the auction house Christie had a tough time establishing his identity and financial means," IBT said.

    It is known, though, that Bader is an associate and a friend of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to the New York Times, Bader and Mohammed attended King Saud University in Riyadh together.

    ​When King Salman appointed Prince Mohammed to overlook most of the governmental activities, Prince Bader was asked to take over high positions by the prince. One such position was linked closely to the family, according to IBT.

    Visitors are seen at the Louvre Abu Dhabi after it was opened to public in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Satish Kumar
    Louvre Abu Dhabi to Display World's Most Expensive Painting
    There are more connections, such as Bader being the chair of the Saudi Research and Marketing Group, which is reportedly controlled by the Salman branch of the royal family.

    There is, of course, speculation that Prince Bader acted as a proxy for Mohammed bin Salman, particularly as Saudi Arabia is gripped by bin Salman's anti-corruption purge (which critics dismiss as merely a power grab).

    The painting will be exhibited at the Abu Dhabi branch of the Louvre, according to a tweet by the museum yesterday. IBT speculates that this might be an indication that Crown Prince Mohammed is a supporter of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

    Related:

    Da Vinci of Fake News: Paul Horner's Greatest Hits That the Media Fell For
    Internet's Got Talent: New AI Trawls the Web In Search Of Next Da Vinci Code
    The Da Vinci Code: Scientists Want Leo's DNA Extracted From His Paintings
    Tags:
    auction, owner, painting, Leonardo da Vinci, Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok