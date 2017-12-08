Register
05:17 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City December 4, 2017

    Jerusalem Move Shows ‘Trump Is in a Difficult Position’ - Lebanese Lawmaker

    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    5132

    Talking to Sputnik, Lebanese lawmaker Gazi Alridi said that US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem was in no way unexpected. He also pointed out that this move has roots in the internal political turmoil of the United States.

    According to the Lebanese politician, Trump had repeatedly reiterated his intention to move the US embassy to Jerusalem during his presidential campaign. While the President didn't sign the corresponding order immediately after his election, he did say that his position in principle hadn't changed, and it would be done when the time is right.

    "Trump has reiterated the words of Israeli officials, the words of Netanyahu and various representatives of [Israeli] ministries and security services. All [Israeli politicians] called to support the US decision, which is supposed to reinforce Israel's positions," the lawmaker said.

    According to Alridi, Trump's timing might be an attempt to divert attention away from controversy at home.

    "Inside the US there is strong pressure on Donald Trump — especially after all the scandals surrounding his administration and his policies," Alridi told Sputnik. "He is in a difficult position now."

    Palestinian students waving the national Palestinian flag and a model of Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock mosque protest in the streets of the southern Lebanese port city of Sidon on December 7, 2017 against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
    © AFP 2017/ Mahmoud ZAYYAT
    Trump's Jerusalem Move 'Will Launch a Very Big Intifada' – Gaza Uni Professor
    "This step he made might become historical in US history because it was made with support of the Israeli lobby within the US," Alridi added.

    Speaking about the possible consequences, Alridi noted that this decision will only raise tensions and creates a threat of a massive bloodshed.

    "The resistance of the Palestinian people will continue. The will of Palestinians has not been broken since 1948. Trump's decision is just one more reason for the Palestinian people to keep fighting," Alridi said.

    "It is a known fact that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been offered several times to stop aspiring for [Palestinian control of] Jerusalem in exchange for [Israel permitting] the return of the [Palestinian] refugees, but he declined the offer, claiming that no Palestinian would agree on that," Alridi recalled.

    Related:

    Iranian Politician: 'Jerusalem Will Never Become Israel's Capital'
    Israeli Minister Calls on Russia to Follow US in Moving Embassy to Jerusalem
    Israeli Ambassador to Russia: Too Early to Address Jerusalem's Borders Issue
    'Discontent and Indignation': Saudi Legislator Blasts US Decision on Jerusalem
    Tags:
    politics, embassy move, Ghazi Alridi, Israel, Palestine, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok