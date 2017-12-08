Jerusalem Move Shows ‘Trump Is in a Difficult Position’ - Lebanese Lawmaker

Talking to Sputnik, Lebanese lawmaker Gazi Alridi said that US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem was in no way unexpected. He also pointed out that this move has roots in the internal political turmoil of the United States.

According to the Lebanese politician, Trump had repeatedly reiterated his intention to move the US embassy to Jerusalem during his presidential campaign. While the President didn't sign the corresponding order immediately after his election, he did say that his position in principle hadn't changed, and it would be done when the time is right.

"Trump has reiterated the words of Israeli officials, the words of Netanyahu and various representatives of [Israeli] ministries and security services. All [Israeli politicians] called to support the US decision, which is supposed to reinforce Israel's positions," the lawmaker said.

According to Alridi, Trump's timing might be an attempt to divert attention away from controversy at home.

"Inside the US there is strong pressure on Donald Trump — especially after all the scandals surrounding his administration and his policies," Alridi told Sputnik. "He is in a difficult position now."

"This step he made might become historical in US history because it was made with support of the Israeli lobby within the US," Alridi added.

Speaking about the possible consequences, Alridi noted that this decision will only raise tensions and creates a threat of a massive bloodshed.

"The resistance of the Palestinian people will continue. The will of Palestinians has not been broken since 1948. Trump's decision is just one more reason for the Palestinian people to keep fighting," Alridi said.

"It is a known fact that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been offered several times to stop aspiring for [Palestinian control of] Jerusalem in exchange for [Israel permitting] the return of the [Palestinian] refugees, but he declined the offer, claiming that no Palestinian would agree on that," Alridi recalled.