Israeli Ambassador to Russia: Too Early to Address Jerusalem's Borders Issue

On Wednesday, Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of relocating the US Embassy, which is currently located in Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem. Israel's Ambassador to Russia discussed the situation in an interview with RIA Novosti.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Israeli authorities believe that it is too early to discuss Jerusalem's borders with Palestine in light of the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital, Israeli Ambassador in Russia Harry Koren said Thursday, in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"The topic of borders has always been closely linked to security issues. If we are talking about the current external border of Jerusalem, it has been said many times before that we are not ready to leave the Jordan River line, unless it is clear, what is going on to the west of that line, in the future Palestinian state, how stable it is, whether it is capable of turning into another Gaza, and whether everything is calm in neighboring Jordan, or whether the transfers of arms to terrorists take place," the ambassador said.

© AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis Trump's Decision on Jerusalem Provokes Criticism Worldwide

Koren reiterated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to ensure full access for representatives of all confessions, including Christians, Muslims and Jews, to their holy sites.

READ MORE: Ambassador: 'Trump's Decision on Jerusalem Will Affect Entire World'

Trump pledged to recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and to move the US embassy to Jerusalem during his presidential campaign in 2016. Although Jerusalem was declared the capital of a unified Israel in 1980 and the Israeli parliament sits in West Jerusalem, this move has never been recognized by any foreign state. The international community favors resolution of the conflict on the basis of an agreement with the Palestinians.