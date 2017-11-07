Register
17:38 GMT +307 November 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Shiite rebels known as Houthis hold up their weapons to denounce the Saudi-led airstrikes as they chant slogans during a protest in Sanaa, Yemen

    Houthi Rebels Reportedly Threaten to Attack Saudi, UAE Airports and Ports

    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    104042210

    The threat comes days after a missile launched by the Yemeni Houthi rebels targeted Saudi Arabia.

    "All airports, ports, border crossings and areas of any importance to Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be a direct target of our weapons, which is a legitimate right," according to AFP quoting a statement released by the Houthi rebels' office.

    The Houthis' statement comes just two days after Saudi Arabia shot down a missile launched by the Yemeni rebels, preventing casualties. Commenting on the attack, the Saudi-led coalition that has been conducting an operation in Yemen since 2015, has stated that it considered the missile launch an act of war against the kingdom and reserved the right to respond to Iran, who it holds accountable for the attack, in a claim strongly denied by Tehran.

    Most recently, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also accused Tehran over alleged arms supplies to the Houthis, with Tehran lashing out at Riyadh's claim it has described as being "contrary to reality." The statement echoed a remark made by US President Donald Trump, who had blamed Iran for the missile launch by Yemeni rebels.

    Following the attack, the Saudi-led coalition has reportedly decided to close all Yemen's ground, air and sea ports, explaining the move by an attempt to limit flaws in existing inspection procedures that have resulted in a supply of ballistic missiles and other military equipment to Houthis.

    READ MORE: Saudi-Led Coalition to Close Yemen Ground, Air, Sea Ports

    Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government and Houthi rebels backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2015, with a coalition backed by Saudi Arabia launching an aerial operation in the country at the request of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

    Related:

    UN Flights on Hold Behind Yemeni Borders Amid Missile Launch
    Saudi-Led Coalition to Close Yemen Ground, Air, Sea Ports
    Helicopter With Saudi Prince, Government Officials Crashes Near Yemen Border
    Trump Blames Iran for Missile Fired at Saudi Airport From Yemen
    Tags:
    airports, Shiite Houthi movement, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary VW Beetle Gets Unexpected Second Wind in Ethiopia
    Legendary VW Beetle Gets Unexpected Second Wind in Ethiopia
    Irresistible Offer
    Irresistible Offer
    Terrorist attack in New York
    Truck Attack in New York City

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok