07:07 GMT +304 November 2017
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 13, 2017

    Turkish President Erdogan Promises to Destroy Every Terror Camp in Iraq, Syria

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that it is Turkey's fundamental right to hit terrorists wherever they are located.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey is determined to eliminate terrorism near its borders and will destroy all the terror camps that will be identified in Iraq and Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

    “We will destroy every terror camp we identify in Iraq and Syria… It is our fundamental right to hit terrorists wherever they are located,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

    Kurdish women hold flags of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) political wing, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and banners during a demonstration against the exclusion of Syrian-Kurds from the Geneva talks in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on February 4, 2016
    Turkey Against Kurdish PYD Taking Part in National Dialogue Congress
    The Turkish president recalled the success of Turkey-backed Euphrates Shield operation in Syria aimed at liberating northern Syria from the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group and the deployment of the Turkish military forces in Syria's province of Idlib.

    In March, Ankara announced the successful completion of Euphrates Shield operation, during which Turkish-led forces drove out Daesh from a number of towns and cities in northern Syria. However, Ankara has continued military operations against Syrian Kurdish armed groups, suspected by Turkey of having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

    The Turkish forces have also carried out raids targeting Kurdish positions in Northern Iraq. Ankara has stated on numerous occasions that the Turkish armed forces will remain in the Bashika camp in Northern Iraq until the terrorist threat on Turkey's borders is completely eliminated.

    Ok