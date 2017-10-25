Register
16:47 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iraqi Parliament. File photo

    Iraqi Parl't Demanding to Clarify ‘Freeze’ on Kurdistan Independence Vote

    © AFP 2018/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    381

    Iraqi lawmaker Abbas Bayati has commented on a possible dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil amid reported proposal voiced the Kurdish side to "freeze" the result of the referendum that had taken place last month.

    BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — The Iraqi parliament is demanding to give a clear definition of a "freeze" on the results of Kurdish independence referendum, proposed earlier by Iraqi Kurdistan’s government, Abbas Bayati, an Iraqi lawmaker and State of Law Coalition member, told Sputnik.

    According to the lawmaker, the Iraqi parliament had not received any official proposals from the regional authorities yet, adding that he himself had learned about the initiative from media reports.

    "Out of three points two require clarification – the issue of freezing results of the referendum is uncertain and unclear for us. What does the freeze mean? Is it a complete renunciation of the referendum, or does it mean that after a certain period of time they will go back to the issue, if they want to? We believe that the referendum is over, it is in the past," Bayati said.

    The second issue, which raised concerns of the parliament members, was, in his opinion, the issue of military actions.

    "We are not conducting a military operation, a war or a battle, it is relocation [of forces]. Relocation should be completed in all the regions beyond the red line of March 2003 – in all regions which used to be under the control of the federal government forces in 2003," Bayati said.

    The lawmaker predicted that the parliament was unlikely to discuss the issue on Monday, explaining that its work was suspended and that the government should discuss it first. Bayati noted that the autonomous region had begun to take "serious steps," adding, however, that this initiative was not enough.

    Earlier in the day, the Kurdistan Regional Government offered the central country's government to cease fire, and to start a bilateral dialogue, expressing readiness to "freeze" the results of the independence referendum.

    READ MORE: US Lacks Leverage to Mediate in Iraqi-Kurdish Conflict — Ex-State Dept. Official

    Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk, Iraq October 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/
    How Washington Gave Iraqi Kurds Up to Baghdad and Lost to Iran
    Following the independence vote, Baghdad launched a military operation in the oil-rich Kirkuk province, disputed by both the central government and Iraq Kurdistan and de facto controlled by Kurdistan's Peshmerga military forces.

    Within a day of the operation, the Iraqi forces gained control of most of Kirkuk, including oil fields and the administration building and have continued the operation, which has resulted in clashes with Peshmerga forces. In its turn, Erbil has demanded the Iraqi troops' "immediate" withdrawal.

    Related:

    State Dept. Urges Baghdad to Limit Movements in Disputed Areas in Kurdistan
    Syrian Kurds 'Don't Want Partition of Syria, Do Not Seek Kurdistan's Autonomy'
    Iraqi Oil Ministry Warns Foreign Companies Against Contracts With Kurdistan
    Tags:
    independence referendum, kurds, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok