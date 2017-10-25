US Forces, Armed Groups Impede Access to Rukban Camp in Syria - Russian MoD

"At the same time, the American side and the illegal armed groups operating in the same zone are preventing the Syrian government from organizing a safe corridor and delivering humanitarian supplies to people in the camp from the territory of Syria," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Rukban camp near the Jordanian border is home to at least 60,000 women and children who fled Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.
Earlier this month, the Russian Defense Ministry said that refugees living in the Rukban camp were being used by the United States to shield its military base near the town of al-Tanf. However, later on, the Pentagon refuted the statements of the Russian Defense Ministry.
