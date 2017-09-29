Register
    Deir ez-Zor residents welcome a truck convoy of medicines and food

    Aid Delivered to Syria Via Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Route for 1st Time

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Middle East
    Early September the three-year-long Daesh siege of Deir ez-Zor was lifted by the Syrian government forces with Russian aerial support which marked another pivotal moment in the Syrian civil war. Now life starts to gradually return to the liberated city.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A humanitarian convoy of the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent has for the first time reached Syria via strategically important Homs-Palmyra and Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor motorways, the Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides in the Syrian Arab Republic said Thursday.

    "A humanitarian convoy of the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent has been formed as soon as possible and was sent to liberated Deir ez-Zor on September 27. The deliveries of humanitarian aid have for the first time been supplied via strategically important motorways M3 (Homs-Palmyra) and M20 (Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor)," the reconciliation center said.

    A street in Deir ez-Zor
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    First Convoy of 40 Trucks With Humanitarian Aid Arrives in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
    The humanitarian convoy has delivered food products, medical supplies, and basic necessities to the Et-Tayiba settlement in the Syrian province of Daraa, the reconciliation center specified.

    On September 5, Syrian government troops supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces broke the blockade around Deir ez-Zor maintained by Daesh for several years. Syrian forces' operation on liberating the city from the militants is currently underway.

    Syria has been in a state of civil war for over six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow the government, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh. The United States is leading a coalition of over 60 nations, whose combined objective is to defeat Daesh operating in Iraq and Syria.

