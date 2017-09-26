Suspected Palestinian Militant Kills Three Israelis in West Bank (PHOTO, VIDEO)

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — A militant killed three Israelis, opening fire at the entrance to one of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank, the border police said in a statement. Local media reported the assailant was a Palestinian and was killed by return fire.
#HarHadar #terrorattack #EMS photos from the scene near Hadar. MDA ambulances, mobile intensive care units, EMTs & paramedics on scene. pic.twitter.com/sU1igihGys— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) 26 сентября 2017 г.
Disguised as a worker, the attacker "took out his weapons and opened fire… As a result of the attack, three Israelis were killed, another one wounded," the statement said.
He's a Palestinian terrorists, not just a gunman. And he didn't just kill 3 Israelis, he murdered them in cold blood! #HarHadar https://t.co/BL9TSXC2Sq— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) 26 сентября 2017 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
