Suspected Palestinian Militant Kills Three Israelis in West Bank (PHOTO, VIDEO)

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — A militant killed three Israelis, opening fire at the entrance to one of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank, the border police said in a statement. Local media reported the assailant was a Palestinian and was killed by return fire.

​Disguised as a worker, the attacker "took out his weapons and opened fire… As a result of the attack, three Israelis were killed, another one wounded," the statement said.

He's a Palestinian terrorists, not just a gunman. And he didn't just kill 3 Israelis, he murdered them in cold blood! #HarHadar https://t.co/BL9TSXC2Sq — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) 26 сентября 2017 г.

