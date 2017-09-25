Russian Foreign Minister Urges Direct Talks to Ease Palestine-Israel Tensions

The Palestine-Israel conflict should be resolved through "direct Palestine-Israel dialogue on the basis of UN resolutions," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday, adding that Russia was ready to facilitate the peace process.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian foreign minister added that Moscow was a strong proponent of Palestinian people's union, stressing that Moscow was supportive of Cairo's active role in the process of Hamas and Fatah rapprochement.
Lavrov also stated that Russia was determined to make its contribution to restoring the unity of Palestinians.
The intra-Palestinian conflict involves two major opposing parties, Hamas and Fatah. Hamas has been governing the Gaza Strip since 2007, while Fatah maintained control of the West Bank. Over the years, the two sides have made several attempts for reconciliation, though all of them failed. On September 17, Hamas announced its decision to dissolve the administrative committee, which had been running the Gaza Strip, and to start talks with its rival Fatah movement to hold general elections in Palestine. The move was welcomed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who leads Fatah.
Tensions between Israel and Palestine have continued to escalate through the years. The Palestinians are seeking to create their own state on the territories of the Gaza Strip and of the West Bank, partially controlled by Israel. However, Israel refuses to recognize Palestine's independence. Direct talks between the two countries collapsed in 2014 when the latest armed conflict between Israel and Hamas took place.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)