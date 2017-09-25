Russia Delivers 2 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Aleppo

The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation reported a successful delivery of over two tonnes of humanitarian aid and opening of a makeshift hospital in a settlement in the Syrian Aleppo province.

ALEPPO (Sputnik) — The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation delivered on Monday over two tonnes of humanitarian aid and opened a makeshift hospital in a settlement in the Syrian Aleppo province, a center's representative said.

"There are many poor settlements, we are visiting with local authorities and choosing a settlement in advance. We see how the people live, who have recently returned home. And then bring humanitarian aid there. Today we have delivered over two tonnes," Soslan Tseboyev told reporters.

The representative noted that four tonnes of engineering materials will be delivered to Syria from Russia via to restore the damaged Syrian regions.

© AP Photo/ Hussein Malla US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Near Raqqa Killed at Least 84 Civilians - Report

The makeshift hospital in Tel Asus provides local residents with basic medical assistance, since the nearest chemistry is located in 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).

Syria has been in the state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups.

The city of Aleppo, which had long been one of the most severe battlefields as government forces struggled against opposition factions and terrorist groups, was completely liberated by Damascus troops in December 2016. People have already started to return to their homes in Aleppo province. More than 1,500 citizens have recently returned to their homes in the town of Maskanah, located in the east part of the province, according to reports by the Russian Defense Ministry.