Register
18:45 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A man holds a printed banner of Kurdistan region referendum in Erbil, Iraq August 26, 2017. Picture taken August 26, 2017

    'Genie is Out of the Bottle': Kurdish Independence Vote Hits Home Run

    © REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 98982

    With the September 25 referendum on the creation of an independent Kurdistan now looking imminent, Ankara fears that the vote could precipitate economic and even military sanctions by Iraq, Iran and possibly Syria, a Turkish military expert warned.

    “KRGI leader Masoud Barzani, just like his father before him, wants an independent Kurdish state. Israel is the only regional country supporting the idea, while the Iraqi government and Iran are against [it]. Turkey has never openly rejected the idea because it doesn’t want to alienate Barzani. It is still trying to persuade him to call off the vote to avoid military and economic sanctions by Iran, Iraq and Syria,” Yavuz said.

    He added that the current Turkish military drill on the Iraqi border is a warning to Barzani that if he goes ahead with the September 25 plebiscite the Turkish Army would enter Iraq and Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region.

    Iraqi Kurdish demonstrators wave a large Kurdish flag (File)
    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    Tehran Calls on Baghdad, Iraqi Kurds to Discuss Looming Kurdistan Referendum
    “On the other hand, Ankara signals its readiness to help because it keeps the border open and oil flowing through the Kirkuk- Yumurtalık pipeline, which is earning [the Kurds] money,” Celalettin Yavuz told Sputnik Turkey.

    This means that while hating to break off times with Barzani, Turkey is perfectly aware of the threat an independent Kurdish state would pose to its national security.

    “I also believe that the regional powers, including Turkey, have been late in their attempts to persuade the KRGI leaders to reconsider. The genie is out of the bottle now and it looks like the referendum will go ahead as planned,” he concluded.

    A flag of the autonomous Kurdistan region flies as Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take position to monitor the area from their front line post in Bashiqa, a town 13 kilometres north-east of Mosul (File)
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraqi Kurdistan Ready to Postpone Referendum Provided Certain Guarantees Met
    In June, Masoud Barzani set September 25 as the date for the independence referendum.

    Baghdad has repeatedly criticized the move, and the Iraqi Parliament has already voted against the plebiscite.

    In 2005, the Iraqi Constitution recognized Kurdistan as an autonomous region that was run by the Kurdistan Regional Government. Since then, Kurdistan's authorities have repeatedly raised the issue of regional independence.

    Related:

    Clear Signal: Turkey Holds Drills on Iraqi Border as Kurdish Referendum Nears
    Iraq, US, Turkey Beg for a Change of Plans as Kurdish Referendum Looms
    Tags:
    belated efforts, fears, independence referendum, opposition, Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq (KRGI), Celalettin Yavuz, Masoud Barzani, Iraqi Kurdistan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok