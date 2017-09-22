Tehran Unveils 2,000 Km-Range Ballistic Missile Which Can Carry Several Warheads

Tehran has presented a new ballistic missile capable of delivering a number of warheads at a range of 2,000 kilometers, the Tasnim News said citing the head of the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace division, Amirali Hajizadeh, on Friday.

The Islamic Republic's missile and nuclear programs have been continuously criticized as posing a threat.

On July 14, 2015, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, collectively referred to as the P5+1 group, signed the JCPOA with Iran on the latter's nuclear program. The deal stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran's assurances that its nuclear program would remain peaceful in nature.

On July 29, 2017, the US Senate approved a bill on new non-nuclear sanctions against 18 individuals and entities in Iran over the country's missile program and human rights violations. The move has been widely criticized by Iranian senior officials, claiming that the US bill violated the provisions of the JCPOA. Tehran vowed to impose retaliatory measures against US individuals and entities.

In August, Iran's defense minister stated Tehran would not abandon its missile program despite international condemnation. In September, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran over the ballistic missile program and "cyberattacks".

Tehran continues to develop and test ballistic missiles due to its constant vigilance about national security, Former adviser to the Iranian foreign ministry Sabbah Zanganeh told Sputnik.