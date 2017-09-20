Syrian Democratic Forces, Coalition Forces Liberate 80% of Raqqa

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), along with the anti-Daesh coalition have liberated 80 percent of the city and continue to clear mines and the remaining militants from the city’s squares where fighting persists.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the US-led coalition, announced on Wednesday that some 80 percent of the Syrian city of Raqqa from the Daesh terrorist group (banned in numerous countries).

"It can be said that 80 percent of Raqqa city has been liberated. Our units continue clearance of mine and remaining militants in the city’s squares where fighting continues," the SDF said in a statement.

Earlier SDF media relations representative Mustafa Balli told Sputnik Turkiye that Daesh terrorists entrenched in the city of Raqqa were sending female suicide bombers into the fray. According to him, the fighting was raging in six districts of the city, including the city center, where the government buildings are located, and around the Saat and Delle squares where Daesh terrorists publicly executed civilians.

SDF forces launched an offensive aimed at liberating the city of Raqqa that was held by Daesh terrorist group since 2013.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations started carrying out airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014, with the strikes in Syria not being authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council. Russia has been fighting terrorists in Syria at Assad's request since September 30, 2015.