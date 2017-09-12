Mass Graves Near Deir ez-Zor May Hold Victims of US-Led Coalition Airstrikes

An independent forensic commission has been established in Syria to identify the bodies found in mass graves near the city of Deir ez-Zor.
The graves were found in the area of al Shaitat to the west of the city, near the village of Abu Hamam and according to a medical source contained the bodies of women and children.
"Measures are currently being taken to preserve the remains before an independent commission starts working. Its experts are expected to determine the cause of death of those people. There are numerous pieces of evidence that the airstrikes by the [United States-led] international coalition may have resulted in mass civilian casualties in the area," the source told Sputnik Arabic.
According to expert estimates, the recently discovered graves are more than one year old. So far, 40 of the 750 bodies found have been identified. A total of 2,000 were killed in airstrikes and Daesh attacks in the area.
The victory was the biggest breakthrough against Daesh since the terrorist group first launched an offensive in the province. The terrorists had been blockading Deir ez-Zor since 2014, with food and other supplies only being airlifted into the city. The group also took control over a large swath of the province of Deir ez-Zor and cut off roads to government-held districts.
All comments
Show new comments (0)