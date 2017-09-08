'Tremendous Success': Russian Deir Ez-Zor Strike 'Decapitated Daesh' - Senator

Register
    The airstrike of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the vicinity of the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, which killed about 40 militants of Daesh terrorist organization, banned in Russia and many other countries, has "decapitated" the terrorist group, Russian Senator Igor Morozov told Sputnik Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Morozov called the airstrike "a tremendous success" by the Russian intelligence agencies and the Russian Aerospace Forces as well as Syrian troops.

    "We have practically decapitated Daesh," Morozov said, commenting on the airstrike that has resulted in the elimination of four influential field commanders, including Daesh 'war minister' Gulmurod Khalimov, formerly a commander of the Tajik special police units.

    Khalimov was a former Tajik special operations colonel, police commander, and military sniper. He was the commander of a police special operations unit in the Ministry of Interior of Tajikistan, or OMON, used against militants in the Central Asian nation.

    According to Morozov, Daesh has lost leadership in finance and tactics.

    "Daesh units will practically fall apart now, the density of jihadists on Syria's territory will be low, which will allow to 'cut' Deir ez-Zor province into squares, where effective operations are possible from air and on the ground," Morozov said.

    A view shows damaged buildings in Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria February 19, 2014
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi/File Photo
    'Trump Must Comment' on US Allegedly Rescuing Daesh Commanders From Deir ez-Zor
    The Syrian army, with Russian air support, has managed to finally break the three-year Daesh siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor. Until that point, food and ammunition had only been delivered to the city by air. Helicopters from the city of Qamishli had evacuated the wounded and delivering essential supplies to the city's population.

    The operation to break the siege of Deir ez-Zor, which lies 140 km south east of Raqqa, began after four months of planning and preparation in the wake of the completion of the operation to liberate east Aleppo in January. This operation ended serious rebel activity in western Syria, allowing pro-government forces to turn their attention to the east across the country's desert region into Daesh heartlands.

    Iran’s Press TV Journalists Attacked by Daesh in Syria
    Daesh Gets New Foothold in Libya, Afghanistan
    Coalition Strikes 85 Daesh Fighters, 40 Vehicles Near Convoy Stranded in Syria
    Tags:
    airstrike, Daesh, Igor Morozov, Deir Ezzor, Syria
