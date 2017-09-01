Register
18:24 GMT +301 September 2017
    In this photo taken on Thursday, Jun 29, 2017, an elderly woman is treated for suspected cholera infection in a tent at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jul. 1, 2017

    Number of Cholera Cases in Yemen's Coastal Regions Spikes

    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Middle East
    140 0 0

    According to reports, the number of suspected cholera cases in regions along Yemen's western coast has significantly increased.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The number of suspected cholera cases in regions along Yemen's western coast, including Al Hudaydah province, has significantly increased, the international non-governmental organization Save the Children said in a Friday statement.

    "An outbreak of cholera has spiked dramatically in several areas of Yemen, including its largest governorate of Hodeidah, Save the Children is warning… In the coastal Hodeidah Governorate, where the charity runs malnutrition and cholera treatment centres, suspected cholera cases have jumped by 40% over the past three weeks amid heavy rains and a heatwave," the statement said.

    A public health worker sprays insecticide, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen, July 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Yemen Faces Largest Cholera Epidemic in the World As Health System Collapses
    According to the statement, the number of suspected cholera cases in the Raymah governorate increased by 18 percent over the last three weeks, while the number of cases in the port of Aden grew by 12 percent.

    The cholera outbreak in Yemen was announced by the country's health authorities on October 6, 2016. In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the country was facing the most serious outbreak of cholera in the world.

    On August 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the number of reported cases of cholera across Yemen had surpassed 500,000 since the beginning of the outbreak.

