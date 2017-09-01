Number of Cholera Cases in Yemen's Coastal Regions Spikes

According to reports, the number of suspected cholera cases in regions along Yemen's western coast has significantly increased.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of suspected cholera cases in regions along Yemen's western coast, including Al Hudaydah province, has significantly increased, the international non-governmental organization Save the Children said in a Friday statement.

"An outbreak of cholera has spiked dramatically in several areas of Yemen, including its largest governorate of Hodeidah, Save the Children is warning… In the coastal Hodeidah Governorate, where the charity runs malnutrition and cholera treatment centres, suspected cholera cases have jumped by 40% over the past three weeks amid heavy rains and a heatwave," the statement said.

© REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah Yemen Faces Largest Cholera Epidemic in the World As Health System Collapses

According to the statement, the number of suspected cholera cases in the Raymah governorate increased by 18 percent over the last three weeks, while the number of cases in the port of Aden grew by 12 percent.

The cholera outbreak in Yemen was announced by the country's health authorities on October 6, 2016. In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the country was facing the most serious outbreak of cholera in the world.

On August 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the number of reported cases of cholera across Yemen had surpassed 500,000 since the beginning of the outbreak.