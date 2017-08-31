Extended Mandate of UN Forces in Lebanon to Help Stop Flow of Illegal Arms

The new mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) allows it to help the government monitor the country’s borders and prevent arms smuggling, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — "For the first time since 2006, the resolution emphasizes that UNIFIL can assist the Lebanese government in securing its border to stop the flow of illegal weapons into the country," Haley said on Wednesday. "And very critically, it tells UNIFIL to give us clear reports on what it is prevented from seeing."

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution, drafted by France, that extends the mandate of the Forces that now have to "ensure that its area of operations is not utilized for hostile activities of any kind".

Haley said that when UNIFIL "hit a Hezbollah roadblock" earlier, it did not take any measures and did not report back, but with the new mandate things are going to change.

The ambassador criticized UNFIL last week for not doing enough to make sure that Hezbollah ceases to stockpile weapons in Lebanon.

UNIFIL was originally established in 1978 to ensure Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon and restore peace and security. Following the Israeli-Hezbollah war in July-August 2006, the UN Security Council significantly enhanced and expanded the original mandate.