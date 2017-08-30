Several States Halted Financing Terrorists After Syrian Army's Victories - Assad

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Syrian President Bashar Assad said that victories of the Syrian army and its allies over terrorists have resulted in several states giving up their support for "terrorists" in the country.
"Several countries have changed their positions in relation to the victories of the Syrian Army and its allies. Most importantly, several countries have taken measures aiming to suppress the financing of terrorists remaining in Syria," Assad at a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari, as quoted by the presidential press service.
The Syrian president has repeatedly accused some Western states and Syrian neiboring states of allegedly financially supporting militants fighting against government forces in the country.
Syria has been in the grip of a civil war for over six years. Government forces are fighting against Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow Assad, as well as numerous extremist and terrorist groups, such as the al-Nusra Front and Daesh.
