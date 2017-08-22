New Battalion Formed in SDF to 'Fight Terrorism and Occupation' in Syria

The Battalion of Revolutionary Forces, a new unit within the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), will fight against terrorists and occupants in Syria, its commander told Sputnik.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that a new fighting unit was established under the command of the SDF. The new force was dubbed the Battalion of Revolutionary Forces. Its commanders said their goal is to clear Syria of "Turkish forces and other occupants."

"Syria has been ravaged by war for almost seven years. All these years, we’ve seen numerous radical groups. But this is the Syrian people who always have the upper hand. We formed a new revolutionary force that will fight terrorism and occupation," commander Hussem Çapo told Sputnik Turkey.

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Kurdish-led SDF Unite 2 Fronts in Raqqa Destroying Link Between Daesh Positions

The new unit consists of Kurdish, Arab and Turkmen young men and operates under the command of the SDF.

According to Çapo, the new battalion is growing in number "day after day" and has already become a "force to reckon with." Moreover, the battalion may soon attract female fighters into its ranks.

"Our battalion does not receive weapons or any other support from the United States. There are no American military instructors training our forces. We train our fighters on our own. Volunteers from the area of Shehba make up the backbone of our battalion. We have Turkmen, Arab, Armenian and Kurdish fighters in our ranks," he said.

"Our priority goal is to run occupants out of our land," Çapo added.

The Syrian Democratic Forces numbering some 50,000 fighters were formed in October 2015. The unit is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious alliance, bringing together Kurdish, Arab, Assyrian and Turkmen fighters, among others.

The SDF was established as the defense force of the de facto autonomous Rojava federation in northern Syria and is supported by the US-led international coalition. The group is among the forces fighting Daesh in Syria. The SDF is mostly composed of and militarily led by the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish-dominated militia.