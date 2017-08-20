Opposition Leader: 'I Understood That West, Gulf States Want to Partition Syria'

According to information obtained by Sputnik Turkey from a source in the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces (aka the Syrian National Coalition), which comprises various opposition groups fighting in the Syrian war, one of the leaders of the rebel coalition came down to the side of President Bashar Assad's government.

Bessam Melik is reportedly resigned as a member of the Syrian National Coalition, left Turkey and returned to Syria.

In his written statement cited by Sputnik Turkey, Melik explained his step by saying that after seven years of anti-Assad activities, he "realized that the US, Western countries and the Persian Gulf states are conspiring against Syria aiming to partition the Syrian territory."

The news comes a week after it was reported that Turkey had decided to end its support for the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces.

Founded in November 2012, the Syrian National Coalition received $320,000 in annual support from Turkey.