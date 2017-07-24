Syrian Forces Advancing on Key Town En Route to Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian governmental forces are successfully advancing against the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) in the direction of As Sukhnah, a key town en route to besieged government-held Deir ez-Zor, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said Monday.
"Currently, the offensive in the direction of As Sukhnah, a key settlement en route to Deir ez-Zor, is successfully developing," Rudskoy said.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
