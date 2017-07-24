Syrian Forces Advancing on Key Town En Route to Deir ez-Zor

The Syrian troops are successfully executing an offensive on a key town on a way to the city of Deir ez-Zor that is held by the government forces, the Russian military said.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian governmental forces are successfully advancing against the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) in the direction of As Sukhnah, a key town en route to besieged government-held Deir ez-Zor, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said Monday.

"Currently, the offensive in the direction of As Sukhnah, a key settlement en route to Deir ez-Zor, is successfully developing," Rudskoy said.

Rudskoy explained that the Syrian governmental forces had undertaken an offensive in the northwestern, eastern and southeastern directions from Palmyra. Terrorists were expelled from the strategically important settlement of Arak, Rudskoy noted.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.