Syrian Opposition, UN Experts Achieve Progress in Talks on Working Documents

"There are several documents on which the three opposition platforms agreed. They are still not official agreements. But there is a significant progress," the source said.
According to the source, there are several different working papers.,
"One is a 12-point paper on the future of Syria. The other one is 15 points relating to the issues of a transition period," the source added.
The 12-point paper, also known among participants of the negotiations as Naumkin-Ramzy paper, is a document distributed by the UN side to the Syrian sides at the March round of the Intra-Syrian talks. The paper summarizes points of commonalities between the opposition and the Syrian government and suggests what the core principles for a political solution in Syria should be. The paper, published on the UN website, names such principles as sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of Syria, democracy, non-sectarianism, rejection of terrorism among other provisions.
