18:04 GMT +313 July 2017
    United Nations (UN) special envoy Staffan de Mistura (C-L) sits facing Syria's main opposition group during Syrian peace talks at the UN Offices in Geneva. (File)

    Syrian Opposition, UN Experts Achieve Progress in Talks on Working Documents

    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    The three Syrian opposition groups and UN experts are discussing the possible outcome of the Syrian future, a special source told Sputnik.

    A still image taken from a video released on the internet by Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency, on April 18, 2017, purports to show the aftermath, said to be in al-Bukamal town, in Deir al-Zor province, after air strikes thought to have been directed by planes from a U.S.-led military coalition, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Social Media Website
    Syria's HNC Sponsors Should Stop Conforming to Opposition Group - Lavrov
    GENEVA (Sputnik) — The three Syrian opposition groups and UN experts are discussing several unofficial documents on the future of Syria at daily technical meetings taking place in course of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, and have managed to achieve certain progress in it, a participant of these technical meetings, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Sputnik.

    "There are several documents on which the three opposition platforms agreed. They are still not official agreements. But there is a significant progress," the source said.

    According to the source, there are several different working papers.,

    "One is a 12-point paper on the future of Syria. The other one is 15 points relating to the issues of a transition period," the source added.

    The 12-point paper, also known among participants of the negotiations as Naumkin-Ramzy paper, is a document distributed by the UN side to the Syrian sides at the March round of the Intra-Syrian talks. The paper summarizes points of commonalities between the opposition and the Syrian government and suggests what the core principles for a political solution in Syria should be. The paper, published on the UN website, names such principles as sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of Syria, democracy, non-sectarianism, rejection of terrorism among other provisions.

