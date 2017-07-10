UK SoD Congratulates Iraq on Liberation of Mosul From Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Abadi arrived in Mosul to thank Iraqi servicemen for the liberation of the city from Daesh terrorists, signaling an end to the battle that raged since October 2016.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Abadi, and the Iraqi forces who have been fighting on the ground with great bravery and care against a brutal opponent. Daesh has total disregard for innocent civilian life and we should welcome their defeat in a city that was ground zero for their so-called caliphate," Fallon said, as quoted in a statement posted on his government’s website.

The UK minister pointed out to his country’s contribution to the victory within the coalition of governments that assisted the Iraqi armed forces in fighting the militants.

"Britain has played a leading role in the Coalition that has helped bring about the removal of the death cult from Mosul. The RAF has struck more than 750 targets as part of the campaign to liberate Mosul – second only to the United States," Fallon stated.

Last week, Abadi announced the recapture of Al Nuri Grand Mosque in Mosul’s Old City, where the formation of the so-called Islamic caliphate was first proclaimed in 2014, and called it an end to this entity.