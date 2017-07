MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The attack was launched near Mustafa Kemal University in the city of Antakya, the Anadolu news agency reported. A policeman is receiving treatment at a local hospital after the attack, the media outlet added.

The authorities kicked off a large-scale operation in the province following the attack.

The conflict between Turkey and Kurdish militant groups seeking independence escalated in July 2015, leading to frequent acts of terror by the PKK and regular anti-PKK operations by the Turkish government. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.