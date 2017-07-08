Putin Says Discussed Syria With Erdogan at G20, Compromises Sometimes Possible

HAMBURG (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that he had discussed the ongoing Syrian conflict with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that certain compromises could take place sometimes.

"That's why we will also move forward on the other issues, on the other de-escalation zones… We had very detailed talks on this issue with the Turkish president. To a great degree it does not depend on us. A lot of is connected with the contradictions among the regional countries. Everyone has their own concerns, their own preferences, their own interests and legitimate interests. We should look for compromises. You know that sometimes we succeed in doing it," Putin said at a press conference after the G20 summit.

Syria has been in the state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Moscow has been assisting Damascus both via supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and via providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.