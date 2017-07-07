Register
07 July 2017
    Fleeing Iraqi civilians walk past the heavily damaged al-Nuri mosque as Iraqi forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, July 4, 2017

    Daesh Militants Kill Two Iraqi Journalists South of Mosul

    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Middle East
    17801

    Two journalists of the Iraqi Hona Salaheddin broadcaster were killed by the Daesh terrorists near Mosul, according to local media reports.

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) – A correspondent and a camera man of the Iraqi Hona Salaheddin broadcaster were killed by the Daesh terror group in a village south of Mosul, local media reported Friday, citing a source.

    "Correspondent Harb Hazaa Dulaimi from the Hona Salaheddin broadcaster and his camera man Sudad Duri were killed by the Daesh terrorists," the source told the Alghad Press media outlet.

    Ali Hamza, 8, sits at the graves of his brother, Mohammed, and sister Asinat, who were killed at their school when a suicide car bomb attack near Qabak elementary school in the Shiite Turkomen village of Qabak, just outside the town of in Tal Afar (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Daesh Terrorists Savagely Murder 200 Turkmen Civilians in Iraq
    In 2014, Daesh captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of a caliphate in the seized areas. Mosul has served as the Daesh headquarters in Iraq since then. The operation to liberate the city began in October 2016.

    Last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared the recapture of Al Nuri Grand Mosque in Mosul and an end to the so-called Islamic caliphate. US-led coalition forces’ spokesman Ryan Dillon said the full liberation of Mosul might be only a matter of days.

    Tags:
    Daesh, Mosul, Iran
