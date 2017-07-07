China Hopes Persian Gulf Crisis to Be Resolved by Diplomatic Means

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)China hopes that Qatar and a number of Arab countries, which earlier cut off diplomatic relations with Doha, will manage to normalize the situation in the Persian Gulf by diplomatic means as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Friday.

"We have taken note of the latest developments in the region. China hopes that the relevant states will manage to solve the existing problems via the dialogue and talks. We hope that the stability in the region will be reinstated as soon as possible," Geng said at a briefing.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. The Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania followed suite, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar.

In late June, Kuwait acting as a mediator in the crisis, handed over to Doha the ultimatum of the four Arab states with 13 demands, including the requests to severe Qatar’s relations with Iran, close Turkey’s military base in Qatar and shut down Al Jazeera TV channel, as well as to end support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

On Wednesday, the four Arab states confirmed Doha's refusal to comply with their demands and expressed regret over such a position.