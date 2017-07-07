Four Arab Nations Void List of Demands to Qatar, Threaten With New Sanctions

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt said Friday Qatar’s missing the deadline had voided their demands and allowed them to come up with more sanctions, in a statement released Friday.

"The twelfth provision of the list sets a 10-day deadline for [Qatar] to accept all demands after their handover or else they are annulled," the statement read.

The four countries warned that Doha’s refusal had untied their hands to take "economic, political and legal" measures they deemed adequate.

Earlier, the four states accused Qatar of derailing mediators’ efforts to broker a solution to their standoff, in a joint statement published Friday.

"The obstinacy of the Qatari government, its refusal to accept demands made by the four Arab countries bear witness to its ties with terrorist organizations, its desire to destroy and undermine stability and security in the Persian Gulf and in the Middle East," the statement carried by Egypt’s MENA news agency read.