Over 30,000 Gaza Residents Remain Displaced After 2014 Gaza War

MOSCOW (Sputnik)As many as 35,000 Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip continue to live in displacement from their homes, three years since the end of the Israel — Gaza conflict, with 11,000 residencies totally destroyed during the war, the Norwegian Refugee Council said in a press release on Thursday.

"Three years on, 35,000 people remain displaced and the Gazan society is at the brink of collapse as the severe power shortages have all but ground Gaza to a halt," the press release read.

In recent months, the situation in Gaza has become critical due to lack of fuel for generators for hospitals, water treatment plants as well as power cuts, according to the press release.

"Three years after the war in 2014, Gaza citizens continue to live in displacement. Of 11,000 homes totally destroyed during the war, a little over one third have been rebuilt. Many families continue to live in tents," the press release specified.

The press statement stressed that humanitarian assistance to the region is limited by "the siege" imposed by Israel and therefore is not enough to help people escape aid dependency.

The latest armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas took place in July-August of 2014, deemed the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict. The Gaza Strip was seized by Israel as a result of the the Arab-Israeli Six-Day War in 1967.