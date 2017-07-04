Top Daesh Recruiter of British Origin Desperate to Go Back Home

The woman who married a Daesh terrorist and fled with her son to Raqqa, Syria has been on the wanted list of the US and British intelligence for the last few years.

Jones, also known as "Mrs. Terror", is a single mother of two children. The 50-year-old became a wife to jihadist Junaid Hussain back in 2013 and went to the Middle East taking one of her sons with her.

The boy is now about 12. He is claimed to have been forced to execute hostages.

According to reports, Jones has been one of the most efficient planners of terror attacks and one of the most influential Daesh recruiters. She has been leading a recruitment network called the "Raqqa 12" and has been involved in plotting numerous terrorist attacks worldwide.

After her husband was killed in a US drone attack in August 2015, the woman was apparently left alone without any protection. According to a local witness, the woman was desperate and pleading to get back to the UK.

"She was crying and wants to get back to Britain but ISIS [Daesh] is preventing her because she is now a military wife. She told me she wishes to go to her country," a woman, called Aisha, said in an interview with Sky News.

The Daesh terrorist organization is notorious for actively recruiting women from Europe and the United States. Many of them marry terrorists.

© AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash Love is Blind: How FBI Employee Married Daesh Terrorist She Was Investigating

In 2014, FBI employee Daniela Greene went to Syria and married a Daesh terrorist whom she was investigating, CNN reported. The man is one of the most notorious militants of the group, a German national Denis Cuspert classified by the US intelligence community as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

The woman had been his wife only for a short period of time, couldn't stand local conditions and returned to the US where she served two years in prison on charges of "violating the public trust" and "endangering national security."

The most notorious "Daesh bride" case in Russia involved a second-year student of Moscow State University, Varvara Karaulova. In 2015, the young woman was detained in Turkey as she tried to cross the border to Syria.

© AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE Wife of Infamous Daesh Terrorist Sets Herself on Fire in Western Mosul

During the interrogation, Karaulova confessed that she had met a young man from Syria on a social network and fell in love. She converted to Islam, but after that lost contact with the man. Later other Daesh members contacted her again and suggested that she marry another militant.

At the end of May, the girl disappeared and was put on the international wanted list. In June, she was detained while trying to cross the border in the Turkish city of Kilis. She was brought to Moscow and is now serving her sentence in prison.