© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Syrian Army Declares Temporary Truce in Three Southern Regions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The National Hospital in Izraa, Daraa province, accepted the injured people and sent three of them to a hospital in the Syrian capital of Damascus, the SANA news agency reported, citing a medical source.

The shelling came regardless of the fact that earlier in the day, the state’s government army command announced the halt of combat operations in the southern regions of Quneitra, Daraa and Suwayda to support the reconciliation process until Thursday.

The Syrian Defense Ministry noted that it will "respond appropriately" to possible ceasefire violations.