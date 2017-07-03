Iraqi Forces Retake Another District in West Mosul

© AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE Iraqi Forces Kill 79 Daesh Militants in Mosul Over Past 24 Hours

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — The Iraqi Federal Police is a militarized force that is taking part in Baghdad's Mosul operation against Daesh. The battle for the city began in October 2016, aided by the US-led coalition.

“The forces have fully liberated the Bab al-Saray district and raised the Iraqi flag above its buildings. The forces have liberated the al-Abyad mosque,” Jawdad told reporters.

On Thursday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the recapture of Al Nuri Grand Mosque in Mosul, where the creation of the so-called Islamic Caliphate was first announced by Daesh leader in 2014. Abadi claimed it was the end to the organization’s existence. The US-led coalition's spokesman Ryan Dillon said last week the full liberation of the city might be achieved within days.