Iraqi Forces Retake Another District in West Mosul

“The forces have fully liberated the Bab al-Saray district and raised the Iraqi flag above its buildings. The forces have liberated the al-Abyad mosque,” Jawdad told reporters.
On Thursday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the recapture of Al Nuri Grand Mosque in Mosul, where the creation of the so-called Islamic Caliphate was first announced by Daesh leader in 2014. Abadi claimed it was the end to the organization’s existence. The US-led coalition's spokesman Ryan Dillon said last week the full liberation of the city might be achieved within days.
