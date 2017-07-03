Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - MoD

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The situation in the deescalation zones in Syria remains stable, Russian representatives of reconciliation commission reported 11 cases of the ceasefire regime violations, while the Turkish party registered 10 cases of breaches over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable. Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 11 cases of firing in the provinces of Hama (3), Latakia (2) and Damascus (6). The Turkish party has registered 10 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (1), Damascus (3), As Suwayda (3) and Daraa (3)", the ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The highest number of cases of unselective firing from small arms has been recorded in the territories under the control of militants from Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra terror groups (both outlawed in Russia), the statement added.

According to the Defense Ministry, within last 24 hours, the Center for reconciliation held three humanitarian actions in Aleppo, delivering 3.6 tons of drinking water to the civilians. It was reported that the total of 1,130 people received the humanitarian aid. The Russian military medics provided medical assistance to 184 people. The statement added that the United Nations and other partners continued providing food, medical, psychological and law assistance to the Syrians. Besides, the center continues to rebuild the infrastructure and provide temporary accommodations for those in need.

According to the bulletin, seven new ceasefire agreements were reached, and the number of settlements which joined the ceasefire regime increased to 1,871. The number of armed groups that have joined the cessation of hostilities has not changed and amounts to 228. Negotiations on joining ceasefire regime with field commanders of armed opposition in the Aleppo, Idlib, Damascus, Hama, Homs and al-Quneitra provinces continues.

The civil war in Syria between the government and various opposition and terror groups has been raging since 2011. Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. In May, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed the memorandum on establishment of safe zones in the country as part of the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. The four zones include the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. The monitoring and management of the safe zones is carried out by the military personnel of these countries.