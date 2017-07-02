Israeli Ex-Prime Minister Olmert Released After 16 Months in Jail

MOSCOW/TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — According to local media reports, the 71-year-old politician will have to register in police twice a month and will not be allowed to leave the country until his prison term expiry in May 2018.

© AP Photo/ Abir Sultan, Pool Former Israeli Prime Minister Sentenced to 8 Months for Fraud

"He left the prison nearly 30 minutes ago," Assaf Librati said.

In March 2014, Olmert was found guilty of two counts of bribery when he served as mayor of Jerusalem at the turn of the 2000s, in exchange for helping the developers of the city's Holyland Park residential project. Olmert was sentenced to 27 months in prison apart from the initial 6 years to 18 months.

Olmert headed the Israeli government between 2006 and 2008 and has become the first Israeli Prime Minister sentenced to a real prison term.

Last week Olmert was taken to hospital with complaints of pain in the chest. A number of Israeli politicians called for his release, recalling his merits to the country.