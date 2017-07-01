IDF: Israel-Controlled Golan Heights Shelled From Syrian Territory

© AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY Israeli Jets Attack Syrian Troops in Golan Heights for the 4th Time in a Week

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – A shell fired from the Syrian territory hit on Saturday the northern part of the Golan Heights controlled by Israel for the fifth time in a week, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

“Moments ago, an errant projectile from internal fighting in Syria hit an open area in the Northern Golan Heights. No injuries reported,” the IDF said on its Twitter page.

There is no information on any retaliatory measures taken by the Israeli army.

That is the fifth shelling incident in the Golan Heights within a week. Israel regards these shelling as unacceptable unintended incidents and responds with strikes on the Syrian forces. The first strike took place on June 24 and left two soldiers dead and 25 people wounded.