Russian Military Distributes Food Rations Among Displaced Syrians in Aleppo

ALEPPO (Sputnik) — Russian officers from the Latakia-based reconciliation center continued on Friday to hand out basic food supplies to Syrians fleeing Islamist-controlled villages in the northern Aleppo province.

"The rations for those who escaped terrorist-held territories contain foodstuff needed to sustain their families for days – sugar, tea, flour, canned beef," Alexander Bulantsev from the center’s northern office told reporters in Aleppo.

He said dozens of humanitarian rations had been distributed over just thirty minutes, with thousands more to be handed to Syrians in the coming days.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al-Fitr this week, which means "breaking the fast." The holiday marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan and is supposed to end in a feast.