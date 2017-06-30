Register
    A girl is seen here in the temporary refugee shelter in Jibreen, Aleppo.

    Russian Military Distributes Food Rations Among Displaced Syrians in Aleppo

    © Sputnik/ Courtesy of The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria
    Middle East
    Russian officers continued to hand out basic food supplies to Syrians fleeing Islamist-controlled villages in the northern Aleppo province.

    5-year-old Omran Daqneesh and his sister sit in an ambulance after being pulled out of a building hit by an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, on Aug. 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Mahmoud Rslan
    Moscow Insists CNN Explain Why it Manipulated Opinions With 'Aleppo Boy' Story
    ALEPPO (Sputnik) — Russian officers from the Latakia-based reconciliation center continued on Friday to hand out basic food supplies to Syrians fleeing Islamist-controlled villages in the northern Aleppo province.

    "The rations for those who escaped terrorist-held territories contain foodstuff needed to sustain their families for days – sugar, tea, flour, canned beef," Alexander Bulantsev from the center’s northern office told reporters in Aleppo.

    He said dozens of humanitarian rations had been distributed over just thirty minutes, with thousands more to be handed to Syrians in the coming days.

    Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al-Fitr this week, which means "breaking the fast." The holiday marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan and is supposed to end in a feast.

